Iran sees SCO, BRICS as means to fight Western domination — acting top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Iran sees such organizations as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS as a way to fight Western domination and the unipolar world system, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said on the sidelines of the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue Ministerial Meeting.

"Promoting regional integrity through active membership in regional and global organizations will save the international community from the harm of domination systems and lead it to multilateralism as a means of realizing justice in the international arena," the diplomat pointed out. "The current Iranian administration's special attention to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, which began after Iran's formal accession to these two international mechanisms based on multilateral thinking and continued with its active participation, should be viewed from the same perspective," he emphasized.

He also pointed out that the Iranian government, under the leadership of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hosein Amir-Abdollahian, has shown "a serious determination to offset dependence on the West by focusing on the East, strengthening Asian identity, and ensuring that neighborly policies serve collective development and security.".