Trump suggests Biden take drug test

NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has suggested testing current US leader Joe Biden for drug use.

"A drug test for crooked Joe Biden? I would, also, immediately agree to one," he wrote on his Truth Social page.

This idea was supported by Congressman Ronny Jackson, who worked as a doctor for Trump and former US President Barack Obama. "I’m calling on President Biden to submit to a drug test that will test for performance enhancing drugs immediately before and after this week’s debate in Atlanta," the lawmaker said on his X page.

The televised debates, scheduled for June 27, will be the first presidential debates in US history between a sitting president and a former one. They will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, and will last 90 minutes. The debate will be moderated by CNN journalists.

Earlier, Trump suggested that Biden is artificially helped to stay in public, adding that he does not know if the current head of state uses any substances.