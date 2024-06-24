Three ceasefire violations reported in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone in past day

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Three ceasefire violations were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"During the day, three shelling attacks on positions of government forces from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic Party of Turkestan (both outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone: two in the Aleppo governorate and one in the Latakia governorate," he said.

Apart from this, in his words, two pairs of the US-led coalition’s F-15 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day. "Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he stressed.