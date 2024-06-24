{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Anti-Russian sanctions

Profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukrainian air defenses — Dutch minister

The EU, US, Canada and Japan have frozen about $300 billion of Russian assets since the start of the special military operation

THE HAGUE, June 24. /TASS/. The 1.4 billion euros in profits earned from frozen Russian assets will be used to help Ukrainian air defenses, among other things, Acting Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said.

"Good and important step: the EU member states have agreed to use windfall profits stemming from Russia’s immobilized assets for additional military support for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility. The first tranche of 1.4 billion euros will become available this summer. The funds will be added to the European Peace Facility and used for the financing of crucial military equipment like ammunition, artillery systems, air defense missiles and air defense systems for Ukraine," she said on X.

The EU, US, Canada and Japan have frozen about $300 billion of Russian assets since the start of the special military operation. About $5-6 bln of these assets are in the US, but most of them are held in Europe, including by the Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear (which holds $210 bln).

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would immediately take retaliatory steps. She described the West's plans to use the proceeds, which are earned from frozen Russian assets, for the benefit of Ukraine as cynical and criminal.

MOEX and RTS indices decline as ruble strengthens and EU’s new sanctions approved
The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 0.36% to 11.67 rubles
EU says reports of attack on Sevastopol with NATO-supplied missiles lack credibility
Peter Stano, an EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said reports from Russian officials about Ukrainian actions and their consequences have "close to zero credibility and cannot be trusted" by Brussels
Russia-Romania trade takes tumble — Russian envoy
"If Romania no longer views Russia as attractive in terms of mutual trade, so be it," Vladimir Lipaev emphasized
IN BRIEF: What we know about fire in building outside Moscow
An emergency management service reported an explosion inside the building, and said it was caused by a gas cylinder
EU waging economic war against Moscow with 'suicidal fanaticism' — Russian mission to EU
"The EU no longer seems to care what price will be paid for its ambition to damage Russia," the statement reads
Trump vows to settle conflict in Ukraine before his inauguration
He also pledged to prevent World War Three
Restrictions on gas exports and media access: EU’s 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions
The package includes restrictions on access to Russian media, new technological and export restrictions, a blacklist of 116 people
Putin’s peace proposal still valid after Sevastopol attack — Kremlin
Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster munitions on Sunday
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Eight people might have died in fire in Moscow Region’s Fryazino
The fire started on Monday afternoon
Russia should be part of European security system — Orban
"Russia is different, its system and its society are not European," the Hungarian prime minister noted
CSTO secretary general says organization may expand amid growing world tensions
Imangali Tasmagambetov noted that comments by the chief delegates who attended the meetings of the CSTO's statutory bodies confirmed that the organization was successfully coping with the functions assigned to it
Iran sees perspective of establishment of ‘Asian union’ in future — top diplomat
This would also motivate Asian countries to establish Asian coalitions and, eventually, an ‘Asian union’ in due time, and the Asia Cooperation Dialogue could play the decisive role in this regard," Ali Bagheri Kani noted
Kiev’s attempts to drive Russian forces out of Kharkov Region will cost it dearly — Putin
The Russian president also said that Russia has no goal to approach Kharkov
US ambassador expressed regret over civilian deaths in Ukrainian conflict, official says
US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said the US gives weapons to Kiev "so it can defend its sovereign territory," which Washington believes includes Crimea
EU devises workaround to bypass Hungary’s veto on Ukraine support — Borrell
According to the EU top diplomat, Budapest, having earlier declined the use of Russian assets, should not take part in the decision on their use
Strategic partnership, rejection of sanctions: results of talks between Putin, Kim Jong Un
The treaty will take interaction between the two countries "to a new level" rather than resting on laurels that already exist
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Russia says its forces carried out precision strike on Ukrainian Air Force training base
The goal of the strike has been accomplished
Russian artillery crews disrupt Ukrainian units rotation
The artillery crew suppressed and destroyed Ukrainian manpower, enabling Russian assault units to improve the frontline position
EU sanctions commander-in-chief of Russian Navy, number of defense industry enterprises
One of the largest defense enterprises in Siberia and the Far East, the 103rd Armored Repair Plant and the 144th and 156th Armored Repair Plants, have also been added to the blacklist
Sevastopol declares state of emergency after Ukrainian attack
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev issued instructions "to declare a state emergency in the city of Sevastopol until further notice"
US supports Kiev regime’s crimes — Russian Ambassador
"Americans cannot sit overseas and escape responsibility for the blood and tears of innocent people," Anatoly Antonov noted
Bomb disposal specialists working on Sevastopol beach after Ukraine’s missile attack
The anti-terrorist commission warned city dwellers against coming close to and touching suspicious-looking objects
Putin’s visit to Asia became Washington’s worst fears coming true — US diplomat
Russian leader needed only four days to anger the US, ambassador of United States to Japan Rahm Emanuel said
Minsk, Moscow ready for political-diplomatic settlement of Ukrainian crisis
Both countries also slammed unilateral sanction imposed on Belarus and Russia by the West in its geopolitical and geo-economic interests as running counter to international law and the United Nations Charter
US’ involvement in actions causing deaths of Russians to have repercussions — Kremlin
Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster munitions on Sunday. While four missiles were downed, a fifth one exploded over the city
Turkey sees BRICS as alternative for developing economic ties — minister
According to Hakan Fidan, talks with BRICS "are in the process of evolution"
Terror attack on Sevastopol to be discussed at next UNSC meeting on Ukraine — diplomat
"We will unhesitatingly speak about what the West-sponsored Kiev regime is doing or about what they are doing in the financial sphere in a bid to steal Russia money," Vasily Nebenzya said
Hungary will continue to block 6.5 bln euros from peace facility for Ukraine — MFA
According to Peter Szijjarto, they want to deprive it of licenses, that is, to block its access to the Ukrainian market
West crosses its own red line — Chinese expert on strikes on Russia
Zheng Runyu called these attacks unacceptable and drew attention to the fact that such actions "have no strategic or practical military significance"
EU sanctions 27 ships, some of which allegedly transport Russian oil
"This measure also targets tankers part of Putin’s dark fleet which circumvent the EU and Price Cap Coalition’s caps, while adopting deceptive shipping practices in complete disregard of international standards. 27 vessels were targeted today on these grounds," the statement said
Ukraine to lose territories, NATO when all said and done — media
According to the publication, the Swiss conference has demonstrated that "international support for a forever war is waning and the time for ugly compromises is beginning"
World condemns deadly terrorist attack in Dagestan
On June 23, terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues in Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan
Orban speaks for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
"I want in the first instance that the war ends and that the ceasefire regime is established," Prime Minister of Hungary said
BRICS Games wrap up in Russia, athletes praise ‘friendly atmosphere’
Nearly 90 countries participated in the competition
IN BRIEF: Up-to-date information about terror attack in Dagestan
June 24, 25 and 26 have been proclaimed days of mourning in Dagestan
Putin in touch with the military, social bloc after attack on Sevastopol — spokesman
According to the Russian defense ministry, the Kiev regime on Sunday stages a terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions
NATO contingent may be deployed to Ukraine after Vilnius summit — politician
As for territories where such a contingent can be deployed to, Rogov noted that Poland is interested in Western Ukrainian regions
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
Russia knows well who is behind attack on Crimea, who aims missiles — Kremlin
"It is not the Ukrainians who provide for these launches," Dmitry Peskov said
More than fifteen policemen killed in terrorist act in Dagestan
Several civilians were also killed as a result of the terrorist act, including Father Nikolay, who served for more than forty years in the Orthodox church in Derbent, Sergey Melikov added
Four killed, 153 injured in Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol — governor
According to Mikhail Razvozhayev, 74 people undergo outpatient treatment
Conflict in Ukraine fraught with extension, use of nuclear weapons — top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan stressed that from the very beginning of the conflict in Ukraine his country has been making efforts to settle it diplomatically and will continue doing so
Senate speaker brands Dagestan terror attack as foreign-planned provocation
Valentina Matviyenko urged to remember that, without being able to defeat Russia from the outside, "the adversary is looking for any opportunity to implode Russian society from the inside"
IBF removes sanctions from Russian boxers
Russian boxers were earlier excluded from IBF ratings in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine
Russia to insist on international reaction to missile attack on Sevastopol — diplomat
The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism
EU foreign ministers approve decision to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
According to Josep Borrell, this money will be used to purchase air defense systems and ammunition for Ukraine, as well as support the defense industry of the country
Russia vows immediate countermeasures should West take its assets — MFA
"We have a range of political, economic countermeasures against those attempting to get hold of Russian reserves," Maria Zakharova said
Ukraine lost Canadian armored combat vehicle Senator for the first time
At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike on Ukrainian energy facilities and warehouses of Western aviation weapons overnight
Press review: Georgian protests unlikely to rattle gov't and US may damage aluminum market
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 9th
Only Russia’s victory in Ukraine operation can put end to Kiev’s missile attacks — expert
On June 23, the Ukrainian army attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles armed with cluster munitions
Ukraine's military spending over five months reached around 60% of all budget spending
The Ministry of Finance said that military spending remained a priority and the largest item in the state budget, while it was financed only from its own tax revenues and war bonds
Fire area in Fryazino, Moscow Region, grows to 5,000 square meters
According to the report, the extinguishing operation is complicated by the presence of gas-air mix canisters inside the building
Ukraine sanctions 367 entities including VTB, Rusal, Alrosa
The list also covers various transportation, logistics, construction, insurance, manufacturing companies; research and educational institutions; and resorts
Fire in Moscow Region’s Fryazino began in office on sixth floor, says eyewitness
The source said he did not know what has caused the fire, adding that the fire did not spread to neighboring buildings
Some of attackers in Dagestan killed, others to be punished — Dagestani interior minister
Abdurashid Magomedov confirmed that fifteen police officers were killed in shootouts
Militants involved in attacks on religious sites in Dagestan identified
According to the statement, the criminal case on Dagestan attacks is being investigated under three articles of the Russian Criminal Code
Use of cluster munitions in populated areas incompatible with humanitarian law — UN
According to Elizabeth Throssell, the UN Human Rights Office calls on Ukraine and Russia "to join the more than 100 States that have ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions which comprehensively bans their use"
Serbia selling weapons to legitimate users, not going to apologize — President Vucic
According to the Serbian leader, the hype around this topic in the Western and regional mass media is geared to complicate Serbia’s relations with Russia
One policeman killed, one more wounded in attack on church and synagogue in Derbent
Efforts are being made to identify the attackers
Houthis, Islamic Resistance in Iraq attack commercial vessels in Israel’s Haifa
The movement reported that its drones attacked Haifa-bound cattleship
Medvedev puts equal mark between US authorities, bandera regime, ‘insane fanatics’
He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the soonest recovery to those injured
Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol kills 2, injures 22 — governor
The governor described the situation at the city’s Uchkuyevka area as grave
France not to send troops to fight in Ukraine in near future — Macron
The French president said that he understands concerns of those who "are afraid that the conflict might spread into France"
Malfunction of power grid seen as most likely cause of large fire in Fryazino
The fire started on Monday afternoon on an area of 3,500 square meters and spread onto 5,000 square meters
Three ceasefire violations reported in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone in past day
According to Yury Popov, apart from this, two pairs of the US-led coalition’s F-15 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area six times
Kiev’s strike on Sevastopol shows that NATO wants to start 'total war' — French politician
Florian Philippot noted that such an attack became possible because the US had supplied Kiev with tactical ATACMS missiles
Shipbuilders to launch construction of latest corvettes for Russian Navy in 2021
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on December 15 that it had concluded a contract with the Amur Shipyard on building two Project 20380 and four Project 20385 corvettes due to enter service with the Pacific Fleet in 2024-2028
Russia not holding any ‘backdoor talks’ about Ukraine — Lavrov
Lavrov also mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 14 laid out proposals that are "the result of a sober and constructive analysis of the current realities"
Lavrov arrives on official visit to Belarus
According to Maria Zakharova, as part of the visit Lavrov will hold meetings with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
South Korea urges vigilance as Russia, North Korea intensify defense cooperation
"This means maintaining full readiness in the field of military and economic security, which could be affected by the situation around the Russia-North Korea treaty and the situation in the Middle East," the president's office said in a statement
Russian troops wipe out large Western-supplied armament depot in Ukraine operation
The Ukrainian army lost more than 610 troops, a tank and seven ammunition depots in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Diplomat comments on appearance of Ukrainian flag demanding elections during Euro 2024
A Ukrainian flag with a call "Give Us Elections" was spread during the group stage match between Ukraine and Slovakia on Friday
Russian jet stops US drone from crossing border over Black Sea – Defense Ministry
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk was approaching the Russian border
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on Day of Remembrance and Sorrow
The traditional ceremony to pay homage to the Soviet military who perished during the Great Patriotic War that Russia fought against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945 took place in the Alexander Garden
CSTO resolutely condemns Sevastopol terror attack — organization’s chief
"The organization shares the grief of irreparable loss," Imangali Tasmagambetov said
Seizure of frozen Russian assets by the West to lead to de-dollarization — expert
According to Dr. Krissada Promvek, the international community in the short-term will become divided between the Old World Order led by the USA and the New World Order led by Russia and China
Missile attack on civilians in Sevastopol cannot be justified — Patriarch Kirill
Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill offered his condolences to the families of those killed in the attack
More than 3,500 FPV drone operates trained — Russian Defense Ministry
More than 800 training facilities are in service
Congo's president to visit Moscow on June 25-29 — embassy
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Republic of Congo on June 3-4
Russia-Romania dialogue possible if Bucharest abandons unfriendly course — envoy
Asked whether positive changes in bilateral relations should be expected after the September presidential election in Romania, Vladimir Lipayev said that "unfortunately, a stable anti-Russian consensus has developed in the Romanian political establishment today"
Russian army starts active use of motorcycles to seize Ukrainian positions
These bikes helped five Russian servicemen take control of a Ukrainian strongpoint
Washington’s role in Sevastopol terror attack indisputable — MFA
"Four people died, among them a two-year-old playing on the city beach and a nine-year-old girl," while as many as 151 people sought medical help, 82 of them were hospitalized, according to the statement
Russian plane makes observation flight over CIA, Pentagon and White House
A US State Department official confirmed that the path of the observation flight had been agreed by Washington and Moscow
Hamas thanks Russia for its efforts toward stabilization in region
The Hamas official pledged that Hamas and its allies’ position on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip "is in conformity with the principles the latest UN Security Council resolution is based on"
Vietnam sees US as strategic partner, foreign minister says
Kritenbrink visited Vietnam from June 21 to 22
Press review: Russia sees US behind Sevastopol attack and Serbian arms flowing to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, 24th
Six militants killed in Dagestan — head of region
Sergey Melikov added that authorities will continue detecting sleeper cells
Russia can offset EU ban on LNG re-exports, but supplies will be more expensive — experts
According to Maria Belova, although the 14th package of sanctions will complicate matters for Russian LNG facilities, on the other hand, it will spur companies to look for alternative solutions
Moscow to announce retaliation soon to EU ban on some Russian media outlets — MFA
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that "it is useless to hope for the commitment of the EU authorities in Brussels to its international legal obligations"
No such strikes as in Sevastopol should be — US lawmaker
"The only border our American military should be defending is our own border," Marjorie Taylor Greene said
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Twenty killed, 46 injured in terrorist attacks in Dagestan — health minister
On Sunday, militants attacked two Russian Orthodox churches, two synagogues and a traffic police post in Derbent and Makhachkala
Aggression, hostility common among Russians
“Why does the Russian society have a high level of aggression, animosity and unfriendliness these days?” experts ask rhetorically
Russian forces repel 35 Ukrainian counterattacks at LPR borders over week
The losses of Ukraine’s armed formations over the reporting period amounted to about 9,600 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, Andrey Marochko said
Russian economy takes sanctions in stride, diplomat says as EU adopts new measures
"The point of the sanctions was to strangle the Russian economy and undermine the unity of society," Alexander Grushko said, adding that the European Union "achieved the opposite result"
Russia summons US ambassador to Moscow over Sevastopol attack
"Response measures will definitely follow," the Russian Foreign Ministry underscored
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.4 mln cubic meters
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries
