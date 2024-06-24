EU sanctions commander-in-chief of Russian Navy, number of defense industry enterprises

BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. The European Union included Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, and a number of Russian defense enterprises and their general directors to its renewed sanctions list, as stated in a document published in the Official Journal of the EU.

According to the document, Moiseyev is "is responsible for any maritime operation of the Russian Navy, including against Ukraine."

One of the largest defense enterprises in Siberia and the Far East, the 103rd Armored Repair Plant and the 144th and 156th Armored Repair Plants, have also been added to the blacklist.

In addition, the sanctions affected the Tallamho (Pathfinder) design bureau, the United Instrument-Manufacturing Corporation, the Avtomatika and Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant concerns, the Koshkin Automatic Line Design Bureau, the Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering (TsNIITochMash), and the Ulyanovsk Instrument Design Bureau, the Mayak Machine-Building Plant, the Bryansk Electromechanical Plant and the Barnaul Transport Engineering Plant.

Also added to the list are the general directors of enterprises belonging to the Almaz-Antey concern Vladimir Gurbich (Pravdinsky Radio Plant), Viktor Branchugov (Moscow Radio Engineering Plant), Valery Tyulin (Nizhny Novgorod Scientific Research Institute of Radio Engineering), Nikolay Kalik (Granit State Production Enterprise) and Andrey Gudin (Murom Radio Measuring Instruments Plant). In addition, the restrictions affected general director of Gidromash, Alexander Luzyanin.