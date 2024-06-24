France not to send troops to fight in Ukraine in near future — Macron

PARIS, June 24. /TASS/. French soldiers will not be sent to fight in Ukraine in the foreseeable future, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"I don’t think that war will come to our territory, I want to reassure you. We won’t engage in hostilities on Ukraine’s territory right tomorrow either, I can assure you," AFP quoted him as telling the Generation Do it Yourself podcast.

The French president said that he understands concerns of those who "are afraid that the conflict might spread into France."

After a conference on Ukraine in Paris on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the participants had considered sending ground troops to Ukraine. Although no consensus was reached, he left the door open for such a scenario in the future. Later, he repeated that the issue of sending troops to Ukraine could be raised again if Kiev asks for that in case "Russian forces break through the frontline," and Le Monde reported later that Macron is seeking to form a EU coalition to send instructors to Ukraine.