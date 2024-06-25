Putin’s visits to Asia damaged Western plans to isolate Russia, Chinese expert says

BEIJING, June 25. /TASS/. The visits by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Asian countries of China, North Korea and Vietnam dealt a heavier blow on the collective West’s plans to isolate Russia, a Chinese expert told TASS.

"Putin’s visits to China, North Korea and Vietnam not only strengthened the traditional friendly relations between Russia and these countries, but also, in the current situation, further breached the West’s so-called international isolation of Russia," emphasized Zou Zhibo, deputy director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics.

According to the expert, the above-mentioned trips by the Russian leader "indicate Russia’s resolve to develop eastwards." Zou, who is also a committee member of the National Institute for Global Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), believes that this is "very important for Russia’s further development."

As regards Putin’s visit to China, it boosted the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia while showing to the entire world that China-Russia relations have stood the test of time amid international turbulence, Zou added.

Putin’s Asian visits

On May 16-17, the Russian president paid a state visit to China where he held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Xi and Putin discussed the entire range of issues regarding bilateral cooperation, as they focused on the economy. The two leaders also issued a joint statement.

On June 18-20, Putin traveled to North Korea and Vietnam. During his visit to Pyongyang, a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty was signed, and in Hanoi, Russia and Vietnam inked 11 documents and issued a statement "On further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership in the context of the 30th anniversary of the implementation of the Russian-Vietnamese Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations.".