MOEX and RTS indices decline as ruble strengthens and EU’s new sanctions approved

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices started this week’s trading with a decline.

At the end of the main session, the MOEX index fell by 0.52% to 3,098.05 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went down by 0.52% to 1,109.55 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 0.36% to 11.67 rubles.

"The Moscow Exchange index moved close to 3,100 points. Buyers were held back by the strengthening of the ruble. In addition, the EU adopted another package of anti-Russian sanctions," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

On Monday, the growth leaders at the end of the session were shares of Bank St. Petersburg (+3.24%), Alrosa shares (+1.14%), MTS securities (+1.12%), ordinary and preferred shares of Sberbank (+0.97% and +0.83%), ordinary shares of Rostelecom (+0.85%).

The leaders of decline were shares of Seligdar (-3.86%), receipts of Etalon (-3.61%), shares of Sovcomflot (-2.99%), receipts of Globaltrans (-2 .92%), securities of Raspadskaya (-2.88%). Novatek shares lost about 0.1%.

The BCS World of Investments expects that on Tuesday, June 25, the MOEX index will move in the range of 3,055-3,155 points. The yuan-ruble pair during exchange trading can vary within the range of 11.8-12.8 rubles, the forecast for the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate based on indicators of the derivatives market is 85.5-88.5 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global's expectations, tomorrow the MOEX index may move in the range of 3,100-3,150 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will vary between 86.5 and 89 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate will stay in the corridor of 92-95 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will fluctuate in the range of 12-12.5 rubles.