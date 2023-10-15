Russian jet stops US drone from crossing border over Black Sea – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. A Russian Su-27 jet has stopped a US RQ-4B Global Hawk surveillance drone from crossing into Russian airspace over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, Russian airspace surveillance equipment detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the Black Sea on October 15. A Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to prevent it from entering Russian airspace, it said.

"The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the aerial target as an RQ-4B Global Hawk surveillance drone of the US Air Force. As the Russian fighter jet approached, the foreign surveillance UAV turned away from the Russian state border. The Russian aircraft returned safely to its home airfield. A violation of the Russian state border was averted," the Defense Ministry said.