Role of BRICS, interaction in Eurasia to be discussed by participants of Primakov Readings

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The role of BRICS in the formation of a new world economic architecture, vectors of interaction between the countries of Greater Eurasia and the impact of crises on the future contours of European security will be discussed by the participants of the 10th anniversary Primakov Readings. The theme of this year's two-day international scientific and expert forum is "Russia in the Global Context."

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev, as well as Russian and foreign experts in the field of international security, world politics and economics, representatives of public organizations and politicians are expected to take part in the conference. According to the organizers, due to the fact that this fall will mark the 95th anniversary of the birth of Yevgeny Primakov, a prominent statesman who headed the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the Foreign Ministry and the government, the main program will be opened by a session devoted to his scientific and political legacy.

About forum

The Primakov Readings conference was held for the first time in 2015. The forum has acquired the status of an authoritative international platform for discussing scenarios of the development of international relations, challenges in the sphere of international security, as well as new models of interaction between the subjects of world politics.

