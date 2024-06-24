Malfunction of power grid seen as most likely cause of large fire in Fryazino

MOSCOW, June 24. The large-scale fire in a multi-storey office building in the city of Fryazino near Moscow was caused by a malfunction of the power grid, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, the fire started because of the emergency operation of the power grid," he said.

The fire started on Monday afternoon on an area of 3,500 square meters and spread onto 5,000 square meters. The blaze was categorized a three-alarm fire (high level). By now, it has been localized. There were nine people inside when the fire broke out. One was rescued, the others, according to preliminary data, died. Two of them died after jumping out of a window.