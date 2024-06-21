MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Grandsons and grand-grandsons of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War protect the sovereignty and security of Russia today, protect Donbass and Novorossiya from neo-Nazis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with graduates of military colleges in the Kremlin.

He also noted that Russia plans to keep developing its nuclear trifecta, because this is a guarantee of strategic deterrence and balance of powers in the world.

Here are the key statements made by the head of state.

On heroes

Russia preserves "every page of the Homeland’s military chronicle" and honors the memory of heroes, who have "repeatedly defined the fate" of the Homeland.

Difficult battles forged the legendary traditions of the Russian military school, shaped the qualities that have always distinguished Russian warriors, from a private to a marshal: "that being love for the Homeland, outstanding resilience and bravery."

On protection of sovereignty

Grandsons and grand-grandsons of heroes of the Great Patriotic war today "reliably protect" the sovereignty and security for Russia, protect Donbass and Novorossiya from neo-Nazis.

On international security

Russia is ready to discuss issues of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia with all sides, including the EU and NATO: "naturally, when they are ready for that."

Russia plans to keep developing its nuclear trifecta as a "guarantee of strategic deterrence and balance of powers in the world."

On the armed forces

Russia will continue to "improve its armed forces, build its defense policy, rely on advanced technologies and science, efficient economic and financial decisions."

The country will make it a priority to ramp up shipments of drones, anti-artillery systems and other equipment to the special military operation area.

These decisions will be made with consideration of modern military trends, "based on the colossal combat experience, obtained during the special military operation."

Duty of the law enforcement

Law enforcement agencies must assist in the special military operation, in ensuring peaceful life in Donbass and Novorossiya, "in investigation of crimes of the neo-Nazis and punishers, who must be brought to responsibility for their atrocities."