Assange released from British prison, left UK by plane

LONDON, June 25. /TASS/. WikiLeaks says its founder Julian Assange has been released from the British Belmarsh prison, where he has been held since 2019, and left the UK by plane.

"He (Assange - TASS) left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of June 24, after having spent 1,901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK," the organization said on its X page.

WikiLeaks also confirmed information from a US court about a plea bargain between Assange and US prosecutors. At the same time, according to the organization, it has not yet been "formally finalized."

Earlier, the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, which has the status of an unincorporated organized territory of the United States, released a document stating that Assange could plead partially guilty as part of the deal. NBC reported that this could allow Assange to walk free after five years in prison.

The hearing at which Assange could enter a partial guilty plea will take place on June 26 at a court in Saipan at 9:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT on June 25).

Assange has been in Belmarsh prison since 2019, where he was placed after being removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. For more than five years, Washington sought from the UK his extradition to the United States, where he is accused of crimes related to the largest case of disclosure of classified information in American history.