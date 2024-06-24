Militants involved in attacks on religious sites in Dagestan identified

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The identities of the militants who attacked two synagogues and two churches in Dagestan have been established, the press service of Russia’s Investigative Committee told TASS.

"While thwarting criminal actions, five individuals involved in the criminal act were eliminated. Their identities have been established," it said in a statement.

The press service added that the criminal case on Dagestan attacks is being investigated under three articles of the Russian Criminal Code: Article 205 (terror attack), Article 222, Part 4 (illegal acquisition, storage, traffic of firearms) and Article 226, Part 4 (larceny of firearms).

On Sunday, militants attacked two Russian Orthodox churches, two synagogues and a traffic police post in Derbent and Makhachkala. The Investigative Committee told TASS that 15 law enforcement operatives, four civilians as well as an Orthodox priest were killed in the attacks. Twenty-five people were injured.

The press service also noted that investigators are working to identify anyone else who may have been involved in the crime.