BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. An EU spokesman refused to condemn the recent terrorist attack against civilians in Sevastopol that involved US-made ATACMS missiles, saying the bloc views reports of four fatalities and more than 150 other casualties as lacking credibility.

Peter Stano, an EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said reports from Russian officials about Ukrainian actions and their consequences have "close to zero credibility and cannot be trusted" by Brussels.

He made the statement in response to a request from TASS to comment on the strike with NATO-supplied cluster munitions on civilians in Crimea.

The NATO headquarters hasn’t responded to a similar request from TASS yet.