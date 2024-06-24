Seizure of frozen Russian assets by the West to lead to de-dollarization — expert

BANGKOK, June 24. /TASS/. Seizure of frozen Russian assets by the West will lead to the de-dollarization of the global economy and the collapse of the Old World Order, says Dr. Krissada Promvek, a Thai expert in the field of international relations, Associate Professor at the Ramkhamhaeng University.

"Seizing Russia's financial reserves will lead to de-dollarization and collapse of the Old World Order. Last week, Japan sold US bonds, India withdrew gold deposits from the vaults of Western countries while Saudi Arabia refuses to renew its petrodollar contract," he said in an interview with TASS.

"The Russia-Ukraine armed conflict has made it clear that the United States and its allies are trying to destroy Russia. The international community [in the short-term] will become more conflicted and divided between the Old World Order led by the USA and the New World Order led by Russia and China," he added.

Earlier, Agence France-Presse reported citing the Elysee Palace that the leaders of G7 countries had reached an agreement to allocate $50 billion of profits raised from frozen Russian assets until the end of 2024 to Ukraine. The EU, Canada, the United States and Japan froze Russia's assets in the amount of about $300 billion after the start of the special military operation. Of these, about $5-6 billion are located in the United States, with most of the rest being in Europe, including on the international Euroclear site in Belgium, where $210 billion are stored.