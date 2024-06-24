Iran sees perspective of establishment of ‘Asian union’ in future — top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Tehran sees a perspective of establishment of an "Asian union" in the future, which will ensure a number of significant advantages for the region, Iranian Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said in his article, dedicated to the 19th ministerial meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD).

"Considering the rich cultural heritage and enduring values in Asia, as well as the powerful potential of the continent and real economic and technological basis, if a strong feeling of belonging to the Asian community is created among Asian nations, this will undoubtedly lead to a number of significant advantages. This would also motivate Asian countries to establish Asian coalitions and, eventually, an ‘Asian union’ in due time, and the Asia Cooperation Dialogue could play the decisive role in this regard," the Iranian diplomat noted.