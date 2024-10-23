BRICS states deeply concerned by negative influence of unilateral sanctions

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. BRICS member states are confident that unlawful unilateral sanctions negatively influence the global economy and many other areas, according to Kazan Declaration of the 16th summit of the association.

"We are deeply concerned about the disruptive effect of unlawful unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions, on the world economy, international trade, and the achievement of the sustainable development goals. Such measures undermine the UN Charter, the multilateral trading system, the sustainable development and environmental agreements. They also negatively impact economic growth, energy, health and food security exacerbating poverty and environmental challenges," the document reads.

"We reiterate that the unilateral coercive measures, inter-alia in the form of unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions that are contrary to international law, have far-reaching implications for the human rights, including the right to development, of the general population of targeted states, disproportionally affecting the poor and people in vulnerable situations. Therefore, we call for their elimination," according to the declaration.