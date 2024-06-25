Woman killed in last night’s attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, June 25. /TASS/. A civilian woman was killed as a Ukrainian shell hit her private home in Russian borderline region of Belgorod last night, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Unfortunately, news came this morning that a female civilian resident was killed [in last night’s attack]. Her private home in the village of Belovskoye was found partially destroyed. The elderly woman was killed as her home was hit directly [by a shell]," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Belgorod Region came under a massive drone attack last night. As many as 29 Ukrainian drones were downed over the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Also, a drone alert was activated almost throughout the night.