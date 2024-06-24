Fire area in Fryazino, Moscow Region, grows to 5,000 square meters

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The fire area in the office building in Fryazino has increased to 5,000 square meters, the Ministry of Emergency Situations press office told TASS, adding that the extinguishing operation is complicated by the presence of gas-air mix canisters inside the building.

"The fire area has increased to 5,000 square meters. The extinguishing operation is complicated by the presence of gas-air mix canisters inside the building. The firefighters continue working to eliminate the fire," the press office said.

Over 130 people and 50 vehicles are engaged in the operation.