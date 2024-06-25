England, Netherlands, France reach playoffs of UEFA European Football Championship

BERLIN, June 25. /TASS/. The national teams of England, the Netherlands and France have guaranteed their participation in the 1/8 finals of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship. This became known after the teams of Italy and Croatia drew in the matches of Group B, and the Spaniards beat the Albanian team.

The two best teams from each quartet and the four teams from the third place with the best indicators will go to the playoffs of the European Championship. England has four points in Group C, while the Netherlands and France have four points each in Group D. All three teams are guaranteed not to finish last in their groups.

Hungary finished third in Group A with three points. Croatia finished third in Group B with two points. The teams from Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Portugal are also guaranteed a place in the playoffs.

The 2024 UEFA European Football Championship will end on July 14. The reigning champion of the tournament is the Italian national team. In 2022, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) suspended the Russian national team from the competition due to the situation in Ukraine. Russian football players did not take part in the qualifying tournament for the European Championship.