Russia-Romania dialogue possible if Bucharest abandons unfriendly course — envoy

BUCHAREST, June 24. /TASS/. The resumption of Russia's dialogue with Romania is only possible if Bucharest renounces its unfriendly line towards Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Romania Vladimir Lipayev told TASS.

"Russia and Romania are sharing a common geographical area. Therefore, our countries have common problems that need to be solved without foreign cues," the diplomat said. "Russia is open to an equal dialogue with everyone, but only if our interests are taken into account. Of course, dialogue with Romania is possible, but only if Bucharest refuses to pursue a confrontational and unfriendly course towards our country," the ambassador added.

Commenting on Bucharest's decision to deny members of the Russian delegation visas to participate in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) session to be held in the Romanian capital, the ambassador stressed that it "violates Romania's international commitments and questions the expediency of further participation of Russian parliamentarians in the work of the organization." "This decision once again confirms that the countries of the Euro-Atlantic bloc, which includes Romania, are not aiming at constructive dialogue but at making far-fetched accusations and absurd demands," Lipayev said. "However, it is inacceptable to talk to Russia in a mentor tone and ultimatums," he added.

Asked whether positive changes in bilateral relations should be expected after the September presidential election in Romania, the diplomat said that "unfortunately, a stable anti-Russian consensus has developed in the Romanian political establishment today." "It is unlikely that the outcome of the upcoming presidential election will have any impact on it," he said.