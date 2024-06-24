Minsk, Moscow ready for political-diplomatic settlement of Ukrainian crisis

MINSK, June 24. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow reiterate their readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis on the basis of the due account of their interests, Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Aleinik, said in a joint statement they signed after talks in Minsk.

"We strongly condemn the actions by Western countries aimed at escalating the military-political situation in Europe. We reiterate our readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis with the complete account of Belarus and Russia’s interests," the document says. "Kiev is using weapons lavishly supplied from EU and NATO countries to kill civilian population and destroy civilian infrastructure, and stage terror attacks on Russia."

Apart from that, Minsk and Moscow have slammed unilateral sanction imposed on Belarus and Russia by Western countries in their geopolitical and geo-economic interests as running counter to international law and the United Nations Charter and hampering constructive and mutually beneficial dialogue.