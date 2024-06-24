Moscow to announce retaliation soon to EU ban on some Russian media outlets — MFA

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Moscow has developed and will soon announce retaliatory measures following the restrictions on access to Russian media in the European Union, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told TASS.

Earlier, the EU Council decided to restrict access to three Russian media outlets - the RIA Novosti news agency, the dailies Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, and the Prague-based Voice of Europe portal.

"Well aware that it is useless to hope for the commitment of the EU authorities in Brussels to its international legal obligations Moscow has developed retaliatory measures, which will be announced in the near future," she pointed out.

The EU Council said that the ban would not prevent these media outlets and their staff from investigating and interviewing and carrying out other activities in the European Union other than broadcasting.