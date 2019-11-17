Russia, UAE continue talks on supplies of Russian Su-35 fighter jets

DUBAI /UAE/, November 17. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates continue negotiations on supplies of Russian Su-35 fighter jets, a spokesman for Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2019 on Sunday.

"Negotiations on supplies of Su-35 jets to the UAE continue," he said.

The Su-35 is a generation 4++ supermaneuverable multipurpose fighter jet. The Su-35S is distinguished by its new avionics suite based on the information control system, the new radar, plasma ignition engines of the increased capacity and thrust vectoring. It can develop a maximum speed of 2,500 km/h and its range is 3,400 kilometers, with a combat radius of 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is equipped with a 30mm aircraft gun and had 12 underwing hardpoints.