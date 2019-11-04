Construction of Bushehr NPP second stage to start on November 10 - embassy

TEHRAN, November 4. /TASS/. Construction of the second stage of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is scheduled for November 10, Russia’s embassy in Tehran told TASS on Monday.

"On November 10, an official ceremony of casting concrete will be held," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said that construction of the second stage of the Bushehr nuclear power plant should start next week.

Rosatom implements the construction project for the second stage of the Bushehr NPP (the second and third power units) with a total capacity of 2,100 MW in Iran.