Ulyanovsk businessmen started pilot supplies of goods to EU via hub in Czech Republic

ULYANOVSK, October 31. /TASS/. A trading and logistics hub of the Ulyanovsk Region in the Czech Republic helped businessmen to initiate trial shipments to countries of the European Union, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Corporation of the Region Ruslan Gainetdinov told TASS on Thursday.

"Owing to operations of the trading and logistics hub in the Czech Republic, Ulyanovsk businessmen negotiated trial deliveries to certain European Union member-states. For example, a contract was signed for supply of kitchen sinks with a Czech online store, while one of the largest European retail chains of household goods is interested in deliveries of the Ulyanovsk furniture," the Board Chairman said.

Exports of the Ulyanovsk Region increased threefold year-on-year in eight months of 2019, Gainetdinov said. Enterprises shipped products overseas to the amount over $620 mln, while goods worth $200 mln were exported in the like period of the last year. "Such growth has become the highest over the last five years. Implementation of the International Cooperation and Export National Project in the territory of the region facilitates that," he added.

According to company’s data, the Ulyanovsk Region is currently exporting goods to 72 countries. 119 regional companies are exporters, including nine of them that started exporting their products this year.