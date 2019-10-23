Russia’s small business able to boost share in Africa through entering big projects

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia’s small business involved in manufacturing can step up work with countries on the African continent through entering the projects of big companies, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergei Katyrin said in an interview with TASS.

"Overall the share of our small businesses in international economic activities is very small, whereas on the African continent it is far from big, particularly due to geography and logistics. Speaking about manufacturing, small companies should join big firms, which have already entered [the African market] and have sustainable operations with good prospects," Katyrin stated.

This refers to projects of big Russian holdings that have operations on the African continent, Katyrin noted, adding that there are very few local production companies working with African states. "The companies that may be referred to mid-sized ones are feeling slightly better, which are those involved in pharmaceuticals, information technologies and mining industry. Here there are quite a few opportunities both from the viewpoint of joint or establishment of own production and in terms of trade operations," he explained.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come, and at least 40 of them have confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit's sidelines, an economic forum is taking place, in which the continent's heads of state and representatives of the business community and government agencies participate.