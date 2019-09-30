Russian company launches serial production of androids

PERM, September 30. /TASS/. Company Promobot launched in Perm serial production of humanoid robots that are able to integrate into business processes, co-founder of the company Oleg Kivokurtsev told TASS on Monday.

"We have started production and sale of robots with a human appearance - companion robots. This is the first humanoid android in the world that not only mimics the human appearance, but is also able to integrate into business processes. We have already created one prototype, and now we will release a series. We plan to make ten a month - with any appearance, for home and professional use," he said.