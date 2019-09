MINSK, September 26. /TASS/. Oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline through Belarus is expected at around 54 mln tonnes in 2019, Chief Engineer of Gomeltransneft Druzhba (part of Belneftekhim) Andrei Verigo told reporters on Thursday.

"Monthly throughput volumes have been fully restored. In September - over 5 mln tonnes in all transit directions, in October - average annual volumes are also projected," he said, adding that "up to 54 mln tonnes" of oil are expected to be pumped.