Poland’s PERN to calculate potential losses once supplies via Druzhba are restored

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline were resumed on Monday after Sunday’s incident with the Polish operator PERN was eliminated, spokesman of Russia's pipeline company Transneft Igor Demin told reporters.

"Supplies via the Druzhba oil pipeline suspended due to the incident with the Polish operator PERN that occurred yesterday at 6:50 p.m. causing a minor oil flow, were resumed today at 04:05 a.m. (Warsaw time)," he said.