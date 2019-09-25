Haikou airport signs cooperation agreements at Australia forum

HAIKOU, September 25. /TASS/. The International Meilan Airport in Hainan's Haikou signed a cooperation agreement with with Australia's Darwin International Airport. The signing ceremony took place at World Route Development Forum in Adelaide, Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

An agreement of intent was also signed on the sidelines of the forum between Meilan International Airport and South Korean airline Air Busan on bilateral cooperation on the Haikou-Busan route. The agreement will allow Hainan's airport to expand international cooperation and create an “economic air travel zone” lasting from 4 to 8 hours.

Representatives of Haikou Airport held business meetings with their counterparts from more than 20 airlines, airports and foreign travel agencies during the forum. Presentations were also held to attract air carriers from Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, the United States, Australia and other countries and regions of the world.

This year, Meilan International Airport launched new flights from Haikou to Kuching (Malaysia), Osaka (Japan), Alma-Ata (Kazakhstan), Mandalay (Myanmar) and Sihanoukville (Cambodia). Flights from Hainan's Haikou are carried out to more than 30 international and regional destinations.

Sanya also presented its tourism potential during the World Route Development Forum. According to the representative of the Phoenix International Airport, the city's participation in the event helped Sanya strengthen its ties with world air carriers and airports, and would also contribute to the development of international routes thus promoting the Chinese resort city abroad.

The forum, which traditionally becomes an important event in civil aviation, is annually held in different countries of the world. About 300 airlines, 700 airports and 130 departments dealing with tourism matters from around the world took part in the forum.