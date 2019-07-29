Russian watchdog suggests integrating National Projects with competition dev't decree

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. National Projects need to be complemented with requirements set out in the presidential decree on competition encouragement in Russia, head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service Igor Artemyev said on Monday at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The May Decrees, where we speak about national projects, should be naturally connected with the decree on competition development in the country, because National Projects say nothing about competition in their program decisions," the official said.

The President approved national plans of competition development in Russia by the decree earlier, Artemyev said. "The government approved 17 sectoral programs on competition development and each governor signed an order on competition development in the region. This is required to improve efficiency of the economy, increase labor output, slash prices, and for many other useful things," the official said.

Integration of National Projects and requirements of the decree on competition promotion would improve efficiency of using funds, Artemyev added.