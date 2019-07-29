AliExpress to start delivering goods to Russian stores

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. AliExpress starts the small and medium enterprises program in Russian regions, where the company will act as the wholesaler for retail chains, the e-business company reports on Monday.

Goods from the seasonal range, accessories, home and garden products, and clothing will be available at the first stage.

The range of goods for wholesalers will also be available, with consideration of specific features of the region or the trade chain.

Several regional chains in the Krasnodar and Sverdlovsk regions became the first AliExpress customers within the B2BC project, the company says. Negotiations are underway with several major food chains on deliveries of the seasonal non-food assortment, AliExpress says.