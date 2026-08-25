Uraldronzavod unveils advanced Upyr-PVO fixed-wing UAV at Tyumen forum

TYUMEN, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Uraldronzavod manufacturer has unveiled its advanced Upyr-PVO fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the Patriots of Russia forum in Tyumen, a TASS correspondent reports.

"The Upyr-PVO is a promising development. "This compact aircraft is capable of catching up with enemy drones and shoot them down," Uraldronzavod representatives said at the company booth.

According to reference materials, the Upyr-PVO can effectively operate under enemy electronic warfare conditions and carries a four-kilogram payload.