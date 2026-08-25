Russia’s Polye-31 EW system deployed in special military op zone

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s new Polye-31 (Field-31) UAV countermeasure station, designed to protect facilities, vehicles, and personnel from attack and reconnaissance drones by jamming satellite navigation channels, has started deployment in the special military operation zone, a spokesperson for the manufacturer, NPO Kilowatt Research and Production Association, told TASS.

"The Polye-31 UAV countermeasure station has begun arriving in the special military operation zone. The system is designed to protect facilities, vehicles, armored vehicles, and personnel from attack and reconnaissance drones, as well as kamikaze drones, by jamming satellite reconnaissance channels," the company stated.

The operational range of the Polye-31 system is at least two km. "The navigation systems it is capable of jamming include GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo. The system’s operating frequency range: 1162-1300 MHz and 1550-1630 MHz," specified the Kilowatt Research and Production Association.

During deployment, the station is installed on high ground to protect military infrastructure, industrial facilities, the agricultural sector, energy facilities, and critical infrastructure from drones.