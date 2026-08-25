MELITOPOL, August 25. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces’ personnel have figured out the Ukrainian troops’ tactic of using airborne electronic warfare (EW) systems, said a crew member of the Russian Battlegroup Dnepr’s unmanned systems forces with the call sign Maikop.

According to him, an electronic warfare system mounted on a Baba-Yaga drone did not prevent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr from completing their combat mission.

"They started using tricks like airborne electronic warfare. At first, we didn’t understand why, out of three drones, one of ours kept crashing right near the target, so that we couldn’t strike those [Ukrainian Armed Forces positions]. But when we saw their Baba-Yaga flying with pods attached, we realized it was airborne electronic warfare. But since it operates in a specific direction, we started approaching from the side and from above so it wouldn’t detect us. And that was it, we started eliminating their airborne electronic warfare systems," the service member said.