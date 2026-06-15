BK-16E boats successfully used to fight terrorists in Africa — Kalashnikov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The BK-16E high-speed transport and landing boats supplied for export are successfully used in Africa and highly effective in the fight against terrorist groups on the continent, a spokesperson of the Kalashnikov holding said in an interview with TASS in conclusion of the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026.

"The number of applications that we register indicates that the use of the BK-16 in Africa is very effective. Especially when we talk about the use of these boats against paramilitary forces and terrorist organizations on the African continent. They have proven themselves very well in tackling specifically with this task. They are fast, armed enough for this kind of missions and not demanding in use. These are all characteristics that are effective in the fight against pirates and sea terrorists," he said.

The BK-16 high-speed transport and landing boat of Project 02510 (BK-16E in the export version) is designed to conduct operations in the coastal zone, transport personnel, land troops of up to 19 people on an unimproved coast and provide fire support to them, for medical evacuation, assistance to people in distress, and fight piracy and terrorism.