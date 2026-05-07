Russian Pacific Fleet detachment arrives in Vladivostok after Asia-Pacific deployment

VLADIVOSTOK, May 7. /TASS/. A detachment of ships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet has returned to Vladivostok from a long-distance Asia-Pacific deployment, having traveled approximately 9,000 nautical miles, the fleet’s press service reported.

"A Pacific Fleet detachment consisting of the diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the corvette Gromky, and the seagoing tug Andrey Stepanov arrived in Vladivostok, having completed their long-distance Asia-Pacific deployment," the statement reads.

It specified that during the deployment, the ships traveled approximately 9,000 nautical miles, traversing seven seas and four straits.

The ships departed from Vladivostok for their long-distance mission in early March 2026. According to the plan, the Pacific Fleet detachment visited the port of Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia, and the port of Qingdao, People’s Republic of China. During the visits, the Russian naval personnel held official, sports, and cultural events, as well as conferences to exchange experience with personnel from the Chinese and Indonesian navies.