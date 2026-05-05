Pacific Fleet ships conduct exercise to repel attacks by enemy UAVs, unmanned boats

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet have completed a comprehensive exercise off the coast of Kamchatka to repel attacks by enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned boats, the fleet's press service reported.

"The anti-submarine warfare group consisting of the small anti-submarine ships MPK-107 and MPK-82 of the Pacific Fleet conducted an integration exercise, including target practice, in the Pacific Ocean’s Avacha Bay. The ships’ crews practiced air defense and repulsing attacks by unmanned boats," according to the press service.

It specified that during practical exercises, the ships' crews used 30-mm AK-630M automatic artillery mounts, which provide high fire density and are effective in repelling attacks of drones and unmanned boats. The naval drill’s key element was the ships’ joint firing of 76mm AK-176M artillery mounts at a naval shield simulating a simulated enemy surface ship.

In addition, the naval crews practiced the protection and defense of ships while moored in an unsafe roadstead, including preventive grenade launching, as well as firing large-caliber machine guns and small arms at dummy floating mines.