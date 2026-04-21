Russian, Ukrainian freed from captivity in Mali, diagnosed with physical exhaustion

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian and Ukrainian citizens released from captivity in Mali have been diagnosed with multiple illnesses and severe physical exhaustion, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"An initial medical examination by Russian doctors at the Africa Corps hospital revealed multiple illnesses and severe physical exhaustion," the ministry said.

The hostages freed by Russian Africa Corps servicemen will be transported by Russian military transport aircraft to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation. The management of the Russian company expressed gratitude to the Africa Corps servicemen and the Russian Defense Ministry for securing the release of their employees.