Kalashnikov to unveil Skat-350M drone at exhibition in Central Asia

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group will unveil its Skat-350M multifunctional system with a civilian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the Innoprom. Central Asia exhibition, which will be held from April 20 to 22 in Uzbekistan, the company reported.

"The Kalashnikov Group will present its Skat-350M multifunctional system with a civilian unmanned aerial vehicle to Central Asian countries for the first time at the 6th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom. Central Asia, which will be held from April 20 to 22 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan," the statement reads.

Director of the Kalashnikov Group Division for the Export of Drones and Loitering Munitions Leonid Rokeakh said that Central Asian countries have been displaying a steadily growing interest in the Skat-350M UAV, based on the product's effective use both for military purposes in the special military operation zone and in civilian projects.

"Today, the Skat is one of the best devices in its class in the world, so it is extremely important to maintain interest in the drone in countries in the region that is of strategic importance to our country," Rokeakh emphasized.

Kalashnikov noted that the multifunctional complex with the Skat-350M unmanned aerial vehicle is designed for reconnaissance of terrain and support of ground operations in various weather conditions, including harsh ones, across a wide range of temperatures. It can remain airborne for up to four hours, covering a distance of at least 240 km during each operational sortie. It features high reliability and wear resistance.

The drone is equipped with Russian-made remote identification equipment that transmits a signal over a distance of over 40 km from the airfield, an optical navigation system that allows it to carry out missions in the complete absence of a GPS signal, and counter electronic warfare and spoofing systems.