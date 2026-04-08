Artillerymen of 201st Russian Military Base destroy simulated enemy in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, April 8. /TASS/. Crews of the 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts from the 201st Russian Military Base, stationed in Tajikistan, destroyed a simulated enemy at the Sambuli mountain training ground, the press service of the Central Military District (CMD) reported.

It noted that, according to the exercise scenarios, the Orlan-10 drone crews detected camouflaged artillery positions and lightly armored vehicles of the simulated enemy in a mountain gorge. After receiving target designations, the artillerymen moved to prepared in advance firing positions and struck the assigned targets. "During the practical exercises, personnel engaged simulated enemy targets with 122mm guns from indirect firing positions. The servicemen also practiced rapid-fire fire and counter-battery techniques. The firing range was up to 5 km," the statement reads.

During the exercise, special attention was paid to camouflaging equipment and personnel using terrain, as well as quickly changing firing positions and coordinating artillery crews when operating with drones.

"Fire adjustments and target engagement control were carried out by reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators and artillery spotters positioned at a commanding height. A total of approximately 50 servicemen participated in the exercise, using up to five units of special and military equipment," the Central Military District press service added.

The 201st Russian Military Base, stationed in Tajikistan, is the largest Russian military facility outside of its borders. The base is located in two cities: Dushanbe and Bokhtar. It includes motorized rifle, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, air defense, NBC protection and communications units.