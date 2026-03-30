Russian army adopts new Knyaz Vandal FPV drone modification — general designer

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. A new modification of the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod (KVN) fiber-optic FPV drone, capable of hitting targets at a range of 30 kilometers, has entered service with the Russian military, the drone engineering team’s general designer told TASS.

"The most widely used version at the moment remains the modification with a range of 23 kilometers - proven and well-developed. However, a new modification of the KVN that is capable of reaching targets at a range of 30 kilometers has already entered service with the military. This Vandal has already undergone combat testing and has proven its high effectiveness," the general designer said.

The fiber-optic Knyaz Vandal drone was developed by employees at the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center (Novgorod Region). The drone was put into operation in August 2024, after the Ukrainian armed forces launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. The drone can resist electronic warfare and perform various missions.