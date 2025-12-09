Russian Navy chief points to difficult situation in Arctic region

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. The situation in the Arctic remains difficult as the region is seen as the arena of a potential future conflict, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"I must say that the situation in the Arctic region remains difficult. Instead of discussions of cooperation in the Arctic, we are increasingly hearing the opposite thing, including that the Arctic is the region of a potential future conflict," he pointed out, addressing an international forum dubbed Arctic: Present and Future.