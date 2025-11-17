Russia’s Su-57E fifth-generation fighter makes first flight in Middle East airspace

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Russia's advanced Su-57E fifth-generation twin-engine multirole fighter aircraft demonstrated its performance during the Dubai Airshow, taking to the skies of the Middle East for the first time, a TASS correspondent reported.

The aircraft was piloted by distinguished test pilot and Hero of Russia Sergey Bogdan, who performed various aerobatic maneuvers. When the fighter jet returned to the runway, it was greeted by applause and chanting "Go, Russia!"

Previously, Su-57E was showcased in China and India.

Dubai Airshow is taking place between November 17 and 21.