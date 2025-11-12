Ukrainian forces shell DPR once in 24 hours, two civilians injured

DONETSK, November 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces carried out one strike on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, resulting in injuries to two civilians, the Directorate for Documenting War Crimes of Ukraine under the Administration of the Head and Government of the DPR reported.

"One incident of attacks by Ukrainian armed formations has been recorded. Information was received regarding the injury of two civilians," the statement said.

It was noted that Ukrainian forces struck in the Gorlovka direction. Several civilian vehicles were also damaged.