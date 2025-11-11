Rostec creates new anti-drone system to protect bridges from UAV attacks

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Rosel holding, a subsidiary of the Rostec state corporation, has developed the compact Serp-P6 module for the Serp anti-drone system, the press service reported.

"The new module allows for countering drones on installations that are unique from an architectural or technical point of view. These include cultural heritage sites, bridges, tunnels, and other installations where traditional anti-drone equipment cannot be used for various reasons. The module can be installed on load-bearing parts of buildings without altering their significant cultural, historical, or technical appearance," the statement said.

Rostec said the system disorients drones, disrupting their spatial orientation. The module can interfere with the drone’s programmed route and stop it from completing its mission. "By jamming the drone’s communication, control, and navigation channels, the equipment can completely deprive the operator of control over the UAV," the state corporation emphasized.

The statement noted that the Serp-P6 compact module can also jam signals of global satellite systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou, within the GPS L1 band of the 1.5 GHz range.

"In the face of an increasing drone threat, protecting the perimeter, airspace, and vital facilities is critical. Our developers continue to perfect the Serp anti-drone equipment. The Serp-VS13D [high-precision detector] has already proven to be an effective means of suppressing drone control and navigation channels. The new Serp-P6 system significantly expands its capabilities, providing maximum protection for facilities at minimal cost," the statement emphasized.