Russian air defenses take down 247 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in 24 hours

"Air defense systems have downed a long-range Neptune cruise missile, seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS self-propelled rocket artillery system and 247 unmanned aerial vehicles," the military agency said.

The ministry noted that overall, since the onset of the special military operation, Russian troops have eliminated 668 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 95,801 drones, 635 anti-aircraft weapons systems, 25,925 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,611 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 31,194 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 46,243 units of specialized automotive equipment.