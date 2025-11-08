DONETSK, November 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have lost their last opportunity to leave Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name: Pokrovsk), as Russian Armed Forces have blocked all routes out of the city, Igor Kimakovsky, aide to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS.

"The enemy can no longer leave Krasnoarmeysk. The last route is now completely under our control," he said.

Kimakovsky specified that Ukrainian troops had only been able to withdraw a small part of their forces in the direction of Dimitrov (Ukrainian name: Mirnograd).